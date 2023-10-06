Deputies: Four people charged in connection to Hemingway homicide

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says four people have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Hemingway.

Ariyan Jahne Pickett, 21, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with accessory before the fact of murder, accessory after the fact of murder, criminal conspiracy, five counts of armed robbery and first-degree burglary.

Jakee Shyre Tavaris Green, 25, of Conway, is charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, first-degree burglary, five counts of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Ariyan Pickett (left) and Jakee Green (right) were arrested and charged in connection to a Hemingway homicide. (Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)

Shane Sharod Singletary, 25, of Georgetown, is charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, first-degree burglary, five counts of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Fredrick Donell Lewis, 47, of Nesmith, accessory after the fact of murder, criminal conspiracy, first-degree burglary and five counts of armed robbery.

Shane Singletary (left) and Fredrick Lewis (right) were arrested and charged in connection to a Hemingway homicide. (Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Chair Road in the Hemingway area on Sept. 10, according to a release from the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

They found a gunshot victim, who was later identified as 24-year-old Jaquan Shamar Julious.

Investigators determined that Lewis escorted Singletary and Green to the home with the intention of robbing the victim. Officials said Pickett drove the car.

Singletary and Green entered the residence, occupied by several victims, and began making demands, according to Investigator Jalisa Brown. The suspects shot Julious before leaving the home.

Pickett, Green and Singletary were taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Oct. 3, Brown said.

Lewis was taken into custody on Friday.

The Willliamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the shooting.

