Deputies: Wanted man charged in Dorchester Co. incident

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a man is facing charges that include burglary and domestic violence that happened in July.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have announced that a man is facing charges in both Dorchester and Charleston Counties.

Brandon Samuel Perry, 27, was arrested on Thursday and charged in Charleston County with first-degree driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights and second-degree assault and battery.

Perry was wanted in connection with the incident that happened on July 22 in Ridgeville, according to a press release.

In Dorchester County, Perry will be charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping and high and aggravated domestic violence, Lt. Rick Carson said.

He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

