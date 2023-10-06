Deputies: Wanted man charged in Dorchester Co. incident
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have announced that a man is facing charges in both Dorchester and Charleston Counties.
Brandon Samuel Perry, 27, was arrested on Thursday and charged in Charleston County with first-degree driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights and second-degree assault and battery.
Perry was wanted in connection with the incident that happened on July 22 in Ridgeville, according to a press release.
In Dorchester County, Perry will be charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping and high and aggravated domestic violence, Lt. Rick Carson said.
He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
