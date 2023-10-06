Dorchester Co. program to pay fees for heirs’ property residents in new program

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is investing $20,000 in a fund that they believe will help more than 100 county families get their heirs’ property paperwork in order.

Heirs’ property is when a family owns land that has usually been passed down from generation to generation through understanding, but the legal filings and paperwork titles aren’t always formally written down.

The owners know their families have a right to the land, and the county wants to recognize that right formally as well. The program to make that happen has the county working with the Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation.

The Center is a non-profit that helps people with legal filings and paperwork to get their property in order with the county and courts. This often involves examining deeds, probates, taxes and more. The center will file people’s property paperwork for them, and the $20,000 investment from the county will be used to pay the filing and legal fees for Dorchester County residents who use the center’s services.

County officials say owners of heirs’ property can struggle when it comes to getting permits to use their property how they want, and can even be at risk of losing it when it comes to questions of buying and selling land that may have been in their family for generations.

Jason Ward, the Dorchester County Administrator, says he believes there are hundreds of people with heirs property in the county who could benefit from this.

“People are caught in the situation where the property is not titled in their name, but an ancestor provided it and now that it’s been so many years, it’s really difficult to clear the title to allow them to get a loan to build a house or to subdivide it so they can have several houses. As we urbanize, there’s a lot of pressure on these heirs properties because they are in these pockets where people want to develop and if we don’t help a lot of these properties will be lost by these families,” Ward says.

There is a seminar about the program with the Centr for Heirs Property Preservation on October 28th at the Shady Grove United Methodist Family Life Center from 10 am until noon. Ward says more than 150 people came out to an interest meeting about the topic over the summer and he hopes to see the same kind of turnout.

“I think its impactful because a lot of the people in these situation don’t have the financial wherewithal or the legal relationships to get these titles cleared, if they did it would already be done. And so again, we’re working with this community partner to really try to fill in the gap to assist them to get to where they need to be which is allowing the family to have enjoyment of the property,” Ward says.

Learn more about the program: https://www.heirsproperty.org/

