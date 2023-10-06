Dorchester Co. releases adjusted plan for Summerville headquarters redevelopment

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County has released updated plans for the proposed redevelopment of its county headquarters in Summerville.

County Administrator Jason Ward said Friday the updated proposal takes into account community feedback they have received.

The biggest change is the planned redevelopment will be less dense and will include the veteran’s memorial into a plaza in front of a new county office building.

New plans for the site were released on Friday. Officials have removed the proposed five-story parking garage, one of the office buildings and the proposed four-story hotel.

They have also taken off a floor of the proposed apartment building, which will now feature the front of the old hospital building as an entrance.

Officials said the new civic park, where the veteran’s memorial will be, is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 78 and Main Street and will be similar in scale to Hutchinson Square.

Ward believes the updated plan should fit in more into Summerville and is a better use of the property.

“The civic plaza will be a bookend to Hutchinson Square,” he said. “You’re going to see a lot of greenspace, and it will denote to people, ‘Hey, you’re in downtown Summerville,’ and this is downtown Summerville in the context of another space for people to gather, restaurants, governmental function and of course live.”

Ward said they are going to move forward with the terms of the agreement in the next few weeks. He added the sale of the property could be done by the end of this year.

Once the property is sold, he said construction could start within the next six to eight months.

