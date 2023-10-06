Johns Island man charged after chase, crash on the Crosstown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Johns Island man is facing charges after being arrested in connection to a hit and run Thursday night.

Nieman Rahkell Williams, 19, was charged with possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a handgun, driving under suspension, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries.

The crash happened at the Crosstown and Rutledge Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to witnesses, Williams and those inside of a blue Dodge Charger took off.

North Charleston Police said they saw the Charger just before 7:30 p.m. near Cosgrove Avenue and I-26 driving fast and illegally changing lanes.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle sped away and officers lost sight of the vehicle before being told by Charleston Police of the crash, a police report states.

Charleston Police then found Williams running away.

