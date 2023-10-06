SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man accused of killing 10 at Colorado supermarket in 2021 is ruled mentally competent to stand trial

FILE - Pictures of the 10 victims of a mass shooting in a King Soopers grocery store are posted...
FILE - Pictures of the 10 victims of a mass shooting in a King Soopers grocery store are posted on a cement barrier, April 23, 2021, outside the supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A judge ruled Friday that the man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in a 2021 rampage is mentally competent to stand trial.

The decision allows the prosecution of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa to move forward. Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that Alissa, who has schizophrenia, is able to understand court proceedings and contribute to his own defense.

Bakke presided over a hearing last week to consider an August determination by experts at a state mental hospital that Alissa was competent after previous evaluations found otherwise. Alissa’s defense attorney asked for the hearing to debate the finding.

In her ruling, Bakke said she was convinced that, following forced medication, Alissa was more communicative and had a “far improved capacity to elucidate his reasoning and decision-making.” That’s a critical component of competency, which partly hinges on Alissa being able to make informed decisions in his own case, such as whether to testify himself.

Alissa, 24, is charged with murder and multiple attempted murder counts after the shooting spree on March 22, 2021, in a crowded King Soopers Store in Boulder, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Denver. Alissa has not yet been asked to enter a plea.

Alissa allegedly began firing outside the grocery store, shooting at least one person in the parking lot before moving inside, employees told investigators. Employees and customers scrambled to escape the violence, some leaving loading docks in the back and others sheltering in nearby stores.

A SWAT team took Alissa into custody. Authorities haven’t yet disclosed a motive for the shooting.

Alissa’s mental condition improved this spring after he was forced under a court order to take medication to treat his schizophrenia, said a psychologist who testified for the prosecution last week. He was admitted to the state hospital in December 2021.

Schizophrenia can shake someone’s grasp on reality, potentially interfering in a legal defense in court. Mental competency does not mean he’s been cured.

Mental competency is also separate from pleading not guilty by reason of insanity, which is a claim that someone’s mental health prevented them from understanding right from wrong when a crime was committed.

Last year, the remodeled King Soopers reopened, with about half of those who worked there previously choosing to return.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump took the stage at a campaign event in Summerville, South Carolina...
Dorchester County sends fmr. President Trump an invoice following campaign rally
The Charleston County School District is facing a new lawsuit, but this one is coming from...
Superintendent sues Charleston County School District
The City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals approved the removal of 21 grand trees Wednesday...
City of Charleston approves removal of 21 grand trees
Mobile City Council moves forward with bringing red-light cameras
Why are red-light cameras illegal in South Carolina?
Traffic is impacted on I-26 westbound after a vehicle crash leaves one lane closed on Thursday.
Vehicle crash closes left lane on I-26 westbound

Latest News

Justices are set to hear arguments Wednesday in a case that challenges the boundaries of the...
US Supreme Court to decide if SC Congressional map discriminates against Black voters
Dorchester County is investing $20,000 in a fund that they believe will help more than 100...
Dorchester Co. program to pay fees for heirs’ property residents in new program
VIDEO: US Supreme Court to decide if SC Congressional map discriminates against Black voters
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham says he’s working with the U.S. State Department to create a...
Sen. Graham advocates for Charleston walk-in passport site