Lowcountry judge deemed ‘unqualified’ by state bar

The Honorable Bentley Douglas Price was deemed overall "unqualified" after receiving one unqualified mark, in the "reputation" category.
The Honorable Bentley Douglas Price was deemed overall “unqualified” after receiving one unqualified mark, in the “reputation” category.(SC Courts)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge who serves Berkeley and Charleston Counties has been deemed “unqualified” by the state bar.

The Judicial Qualifications Committee has released an annual review of its judges and how they are performing in nine categories such as, constitutional qualifications, physical health, mental stability and character.

The Honorable Bentley Douglas Price was deemed overall “unqualified” after receiving one unqualified mark, in the “reputation” category.

Recently, he sat the bench during a North Charleston murder case, where Dartez Ferguson faced a murder charge in connection to a shooting at the A-1 grocery store in November of 2021.

