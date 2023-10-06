Lowcountry native who was honored by US presidents laid to rest in N. Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry native son who was honored by presidents for his community work in another part of the country has been laid to rest back home in North Charleston.

Funeral services for Rev. Hezekiah Stewart, Jr. were held last weekend in North Charleston at St. Peter’s AME.

Rev. Stewart grew up in Liberty Hill, but spent most of his life in Little Rock, Arkansas, where he began preaching in 1976. He founded the Watershed Human and Community Development Agency.

Presidents Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton recognized him for his work with the non-profit, which helped people with low-income get basic needs and resources to better their lives for more than 45 years. During holidays, the group fed as many as 5000 a day.

Stewart was 80 years old.

