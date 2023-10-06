Roddy White, Tony Elliott and Kelsey Riggs headline James Island Inaugural Hall of Fame class

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of more than 25 former players, teams and coaches are headlining the inaugural class for the James Island Athletic Hall of Fame the school announced on Friday.

Among the inductees will be former NFL star Roddy White who would go on to play 11 seasons for the Atlanta Falcons catching over 800 passes for over 10,000 yards and named to the Pro Bowl four times.

Trojans alum and current Virginia head coach Tony Elliott makes the cut as well. The former Clemson offensive coordinator is in his 2nd season with the Cavaliers.

Former baseball coach and athletic director Tom Hatley will also be honored. He helped lead the Trojans to two state championships in his time with the team.

ACC Network host Kelsey Riggs is also among the honorees. A former Live 5 Sports intern, Riggs played soccer at James Island before going on to play at Charleston Southern. She’s worked in television for several years and started with ESPN back in 2019.

Here’s the complete list of honorees.

Gorman Thomas (Baseball)

Kelsey Riggs (Soccer/Sports Broadcasting)

Leonard Champaign (Wrestling/Football)

Martin Williams (Football/Wrestling/Track)

1964 Gresham Meggett State Champion Football Team

Walter Mitchell (Football)

Paul Hamilton (Football/College Coach)

Brett Spivey (Baseball)

Chris McGinnis (Baseball)

Lee Glaze (Football/Basketball/Baseball)

Chuck Slaughter (Football)

Makayla Stanley (Track)

Hailey Sweatman (Track)

Tim Singleton (Football)

Marty Crosby (Football)

Ronnie Dupree (Basketball Coach)

Rupert Drews (Football Coach/Athletic Director)

Mark Weeks (Football/Track)

Robert “Rah Rah” Smith (Football)

Roddy White (Football/Wrestling)

Tony Elliott (Football / College Coach)

Langston Moore (Football/Sports Broadcasting)

Tom Hatley (Baseball Coach/Athletic Director)

Millie Kennedy (Track/Basketball/Golf/Volleyball/Cross Country Coach)

Chuckie Robinson (Basketball)

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.