Sen. Graham advocates for Charleston walk-in passport site

By Meredith Blair
Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham says he’s working with the U.S. State Department to create a walk-in passport site in the Holy City.

Graham claims it would be a game changer because it would mean same-day pickup for those needing a passport renewal in an emergency situation.

Currently, the closest place to the Palmetto State for residents to do that is in Atlanta and appointments there are often booked.

Graham is passionate about changing that and bringing easier access to Charleston.

“That’s a big deal to me that the passport office in Charleston has the highest benefit to the consumer,” Graham said. “And the number of Americans with passports has gone through the roof. Over 40% of Americans now have passports, with no end in sight.”

A few days before Goose Creek resident Jamar Fyall had to travel to Cancun, Mexico for a wedding, he realized his passport was expired.

Fyall said he had to fly to El Paso, Texas to renew it when all appointments in Atlanta and D.C. were booked.

“The stress was really just making sure I got there on time because if I didn’t get that passport, it was a no-go,” he said. “And I had to find a hotel somewhat in the area to be close enough to get to the appointment on time.”

He’s one of many who have been in a situation like this, and he says a Charleston walk-in passport center would greatly benefit South Carolinians.

“It’s some extra dollars on you, spending for flights and Ubers and things like that, so having one in Charleston would be a great asset because you’re right there and you don’t have to spend extra money to fly here and there just to get a passport,” Fyall said.

Graham said the passport division in Charleston is working to upgrade their service and he is going to help them secure the ability to do that.

