Strong cold front to usher the coolest air of the season this weekend!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak disturbance will continue to skirt the coastline of South Carolina today, bringing us a few isolated showers and more clouds. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s this afternoon and Saturday before a strong cold front moves into the area over the weekend. The front will dive through the Carolinas on Saturday, bringing with it much cooler air for the second half of the weekend. The front is likely to pass through the area without any rainfall, but it will take temperatures from the low 80s on Saturday down to the upper 60s to low 70s for highs on Sunday. Morning lows will turn much cooler starting Sunday with morning lows on average in the low to mid 50s. Inland areas may drop into the mid to upper 40s Sunday and Monday mornings! The cool down will be short-lived with temperatures back in the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 84. Low 65.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 83. Low 51.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Cooler. High 72. Low 50.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 76. Low 55.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82, Low 61.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 83, Low 65.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 81.

