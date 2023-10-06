SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman arrested for opening fire inside police department lobby, investigators say

A woman was charged for opening fire inside the Bristol Police Department on Thursday night, police said.
By Jay Kenney, Olivia Schueller and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A woman was charged for opening fire inside a police department in Connecticut Thursday night, police said.

According to the Bristol Police Department, a women entered the police station on North Main Street at about 10:35 p.m. and fired multiple rounds into the front lobby desk office window, which was unoccupied at the time.

Bullet-resistant glass stopped the rounds, and officers who responded said they tried to negotiate with the woman.

The suspect responded by continuing to fire in the direction of the officers.

Police said the lobby’s bullet-resistant glass stopped the additional rounds.

They were able to take the suspect into custody through the use of a Taser moments later.

Officers detained the woman and took her to a hospital for evaluation.

The Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crimes Division and the Inspector General’s Office were called to handle the investigation.

North Main Street was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

The incident came almost a year after three Bristol officers were ambushed at a home. Two of them, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, were killed.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County School District is facing a new lawsuit, but this one is coming from...
Superintendent sues Charleston County School District
Former President Donald Trump took the stage at a campaign event in Summerville, South Carolina...
Dorchester County sends fmr. President Trump an invoice following campaign rally
The City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals approved the removal of 21 grand trees Wednesday...
City of Charleston approves removal of 21 grand trees
Traffic is impacted on I-26 westbound after a vehicle crash leaves one lane closed on Thursday.
Vehicle crash closes left lane on I-26 westbound
Gov. Henry McMaster is set to hold a ceremonial signing Tuesday to repeal a bill that has been...
McMaster signs repeal of ‘Certificate of Need’ law

Latest News

It’s been 55 years since the USS Yorktown arrived in Mount Pleasant and now the brave men who...
Multiple generations will gather on USS Yorktown for 75th Anniversary Reunion
It’s been 55 years since the USS Yorktown arrived in Mount Pleasant and now the brave men who...
VIDEO: Multiple generations will gather on USS Yorktown for 75th Anniversary Reunion
A 400-pound pig was on a crime spree in Aurora until officials captured him; now they're...
Wayward 400-pound pig caught after going wild in city
FILE - Prominent Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, center, sits next to Iranian...
Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran