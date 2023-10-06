SC Lottery
‘You will be dearly missed’: Midway Fire Rescue firefighter dies in off-duty motorcycle crash

Midway Fire Rescue
Midway Fire Rescue(Midway Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Midway Fire Rescue announced Thursday night the sudden passing of one of their own firefighters.

MFR said firefighter and advanced emergency medical technician Garrett Coyne, 28, died Thursday morning in a motorcycle accident while off-duty.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the motorcycle traveled off the left side of the road and into a curbed median and threw the driver, identified by the Horry County Coroner’s Office as Coyne.

Coyne was pronounced dead a the scene.

“We ask that our community, fellow brothers and sisters please keep our department, Garrett’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days as we mourn. You will be dearly missed by many Garrett,” MFR’s statement read.

Garrett Coyne
Garrett Coyne(Midway Fire Rescue)

Grand Strand first responders shared their condolences with Midway Fire Rescue crew and Coyne’s family on Thursday night.

