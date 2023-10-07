SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

17-year-old charged with murder in N. Charleston shooting

By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a teen in connection to a deadly shooting on Stall Road.

Lamont Isiah Hawkins, 17, is charged with murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime and four counts of armed robbery.

North Charleston Police responded to the area at 3:01 a.m. Saturday and found a man lying in the grass outside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound, an incident report states.

The victim was identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office as Francisco Javier Antonio Francisco, 26, from the North Charleston area.

Hawkins was arrested and booked at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center on Friday. Authorities say he will be charged as an adult.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump took the stage at a campaign event in Summerville, South Carolina...
Dorchester County sends fmr. President Trump an invoice following campaign rally
The Charleston County School District is facing a new lawsuit, but this one is coming from...
Superintendent sues Charleston County School District
Mobile City Council moves forward with bringing red-light cameras
Why are red-light cameras illegal in South Carolina?
The City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals approved the removal of 21 grand trees Wednesday...
City of Charleston approves removal of 21 grand trees
Traffic is impacted on I-26 westbound after a vehicle crash leaves one lane closed on Thursday.
Vehicle crash closes left lane on I-26 westbound

Latest News

Dorchester County is investing $20,000 in a fund that they believe will help more than 100...
Dorchester Co. program to pay fees for heirs’ property residents in new program
VIDEO: Dorchester Co. program to pay fees for heirs’ property residents in new program
County Administrator Jason Ward said Friday the updated proposal takes into account community...
Dorchester Co. releases adjusted plan for Summerville headquarters redevelopment
The Honorable Bentley Douglas Price was deemed overall “unqualified” after receiving one...
Lowcountry judge deemed ‘unqualified’ by state bar