3 teens killed in tragic accident in Chesnee laid to rest

Funeral services for JJ Wallace and brother Vladimir Rybinski and Vitality Rybinski held Saturday
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three teenagers who were killed in a tragic accident near Chesnee High School will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Jeffery Scott “J.J.” Wallace, 18, Vladimir Matthew Rybinski, 17 and Vitaliy Gregoriy Rybinski, 15, passed away from injuries sustained in a crash on Fairfield Road near Chesnee High School on Sept. 29.

All three boys were students at Chesnee High.

J.J. WALLACE

Jeffery J.J. Wallace, 18, passed away after a car accident on Fairfield Road in Chesnee.
Jeffery J.J. Wallace, 18, passed away after a car accident on Fairfield Road in Chesnee.(Provided by family)

J.J. was a senior at Chesnee High School. The principal described him as a “well-spoken, mature young man.”

Wallace’s mother said he wanted to work in law enforcement. Loved ones described him thoughtful, respectful and someone who could always make you laugh.

A GoFundMe set up for the Wallace family has already surpassed its $7,000 goal. His mother initially closed donations, but numerous people reached out about continuing to give. Additional donations will go to a memorial for all three boys at Chesnee High School and college savings for J.J.’s siblings.

The mother of Jeffrey "J.J." Wallace speaks at his celebration of life after a tragic car accident.

JJ’s mother, Nichole Hallett, spoke at the service along with other friends and family. They described him a jokester who never wanted to see anyone with a frown on their face.

“He was taken from us way too soon,” Hallett said. “He was a bright, bright light.”

MATTHEW AND VITALIY RYBINSKI

Vitaliy Rybinski (left) and his other brother Matthew Rybinski passed away after a crash in...
Vitaliy Rybinski (left) and his other brother Matthew Rybinski passed away after a crash in Chesnee.(Provided by family)

Vladimir Matthew Rybinski was a senior at Chesnee High School. He was a member of the JROTC program and hoped to join the Marines after graduation.

His younger brother, Vitaliy, was a sophomore at Chesnee High. The brothers were very close, according to the district.

According to a GoFundMe for their family, the brothers were always together. They were both smart, outgoing and hardworking.

Celebration of Life for brothers Matthew and Vitaliy Rybinski

Principle Eric Gerstenacker says brothers Matthew and Vitaliy were always seen close together.

Gerstencker said much like 2nd Timothy 1:7, the Rybinski brothers showed the characteristics of power, love and self discipline.

Students killed during crash in Chesnee
Students killed during crash in Chesnee(FOX Carolina)

OTHER MEMORIALS AND FUNDRAISERS

Palmetto Twist and the Bridge Church of the Carolinas are coming together to sell t-shirts and said 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the victims’ families.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Coroner identifies Chesnee High students killed in ‘terrible tragedy’
"Chesnee Strong" stickers on high school football players' helmets after tragedy.
Chesnee community comes together to honor students killed in crash
Banner presented to Chesnee High School
Chesnee High School hosts rescheduled football game following tragedy
Chesnee High School hosts rescheduled football game following tragedy

