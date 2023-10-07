SC Lottery
Friday afternoon earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.2 magnitude earthquake near Elgin Friday.
The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.2 magnitude earthquake near Elgin Friday.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey has confirmed an earthquake struck Friday afternoon in the Midlands.

The quake, reported as a 2.2 magnitude at 12:24 p.m., was recorded approximately 5 miles southeast of Elgin in Kershaw County, an area where dozens of quakes have been recorded over the past two years.

The USGS says the quake occurred about 1.2 miles underground.

Earthquakes are typically not noticed if they are smaller in magnitude than a 2.5, but the area recorded more than 80 earthquakes from December 2021 through December 2022.

