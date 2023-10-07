SC Lottery
Man diagnosed with rare muscular disorder crosses the Cooper to bring awareness

One man is making it his mission to cross off his bucket list while bringing awareness to a rare medical diagnosis.
One man is making it his mission to cross off his bucket list while bringing awareness to a rare medical diagnosis.(live 5)
By Caitlin Ashbaugh
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One man is making it his mission to cross off his bucket list while bringing awareness to a rare medical diagnosis.

Chip Galloway was diagnosed with Inclusion Body Myositis, a muscular disorder in January of 2020.

He says the past three years were difficult, but he worked to ensure it would not take control of his life.

“I was doing okay because it was a slow progression,” Galloway says. “But it started getting worse, so I started working on exercising, getting an exercise regiment to keep what I’ve got. It’s been a challenge.”

Chip Galloway was diagnosed with Inclusion Body Myositis, a muscular disorder in January of 2020.
Chip Galloway was diagnosed with Inclusion Body Myositis, a muscular disorder in January of 2020.(live 5)

Galloway started thinking of ways to incorporate his health into his mission: advocating for others who experience the rare disorder.

“What I am doing here, the funds I am trying to raise for the myositis association is for the future folks who might get what I have,” he says.

The Myositis Association works to improve the lives of those affected by myositis, fund innovative research and increase advocacy and awareness surrounding the disease.

Crossing the Cooper for Christ, a name coined by Galloway himself, works to not only educate the community on the disease but to raise funding for research and treatment.

Before beginning the 2.5-mile trek, Galloway presented a check written to the foundation, holding $8,792.00, nearly double the originally requested amount.

“Look at the event we have, the funds we’ve been able to raise, the awareness we’ve been able to raise,” Galloway says. “I think this is just the beginning of what we can do to help bring awareness to it.”

The event was made possible through a collaboration with Congresswoman Nancy Mace’s office.

There are three types of myositis: Dermatomyositis, Myositis and Inclusion Body Myositis.

Inclusion Body Myositis is different because it is degenerative, causing earlier muscle weakening and wasting. There are also no known causes or cures for this specific type of myositis.

“It’s hard to go through life knowing there is a disease you have, and nobody knows how to cure it or treat it,” Galloway says.

“Inclusion body myositis is one of the mysteries in our field,” MUSC Associate Professor Dr. Sarah Breevoort says. “There’s been a lot of trials over the years, tried steroids and tried the treatment for inclusion body, unfortunately, none have shown any benefit.”

Family and friends said it was a joy getting to see Chip reach the other side after the amount of hard work he has put in.

Family and friends said it was a joy getting to see Chip reach the other side after the amount of hard work he has put in.
Family and friends said it was a joy getting to see Chip reach the other side after the amount of hard work he has put in.(live 5)

“It was a very good accomplishment,” Father Richard Galloway says. “He’s been talking about it for weeks and weeks. It makes my heart glow to know he did it.”

The City of Charleston officially approved Oct. 7 as Inclusion Body Myositis Awareness Day.

Galloway says he is proud of the milestone, but he hopes it is only the beginning of what is possible.

