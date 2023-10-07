Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Berkeley County

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday night.

The crash happened along Highway 17-A at approximately 8:12 p.m., about 10 miles east of Moncks Corner, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.

The driver of a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle died after the motorcycle went off the road and struck trees, Bolt said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

The crash remains under investigation by state troopers.

