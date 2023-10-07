SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police look to identify person of interest in two burglaries

The Georgetown Police Department has announced that they are looking to identify a man in...
The Georgetown Police Department has announced that they are looking to identify a man in connection to two burglaries.(Georgetown Police Department)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department has announced that they are looking to identify a man in connection to two burglaries.

An unknown person entered the Strand Theater at around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, the City of Georgetown Cpt. Shannon Burbage said. The unknown person then entered the Corner Tavern at 3:20 a.m. and took money from the restaurant.

Burbage said the person was described as having brown hair and was wearing a camo hat and an MTV sweatshirt.

If anyone has information on this person, they are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump took the stage at a campaign event in Summerville, South Carolina...
Dorchester County sends fmr. President Trump an invoice following campaign rally
A motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash about 10 miles east of Moncks Corner, the...
Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Berkeley County
The Honorable Bentley Douglas Price was deemed overall “unqualified” after receiving one...
Lowcountry judge deemed ‘unqualified’ by state bar
Lamont Isiah Hawkins, 17, is charged with murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the...
17-year-old charged with murder in N. Charleston shooting
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Saturday morning crash that killed one...
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Orangeburg County
SCHP: Bicyclist killed in Georgetown County crash
Brittany Muckelvaney is one of several residents who are calling out the living conditions at...
Gadsden Green ‘whistleblower’ says she’s being targeted by Housing Authority
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
SC lawmakers react to Hamas attack on Israel