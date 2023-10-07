Police look to identify person of interest in two burglaries

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department has announced that they are looking to identify a man in connection to two burglaries.

An unknown person entered the Strand Theater at around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, the City of Georgetown Cpt. Shannon Burbage said. The unknown person then entered the Corner Tavern at 3:20 a.m. and took money from the restaurant.

Burbage said the person was described as having brown hair and was wearing a camo hat and an MTV sweatshirt.

If anyone has information on this person, they are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department.

