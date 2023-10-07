SC lawmakers react to Hamas attack on Israel

WASHINGTON (WCSC/AP) - Lawmakers representing the state of South Carolina in Washington have issued statements following an early-morning attack by Hamas terrorists from Gaza against Israel.

The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip have carried out the unprecedented, multifront attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday. Israel says at least 40 people have died.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Israel was “at war” and called for a mass mobilization of army reserves. The invasion revived memories of the 1973 war practically 50 years to the day.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham released this statement on the attack:

Our thoughts and prayers are with our friends and allies in Israel as they defend their homeland from this unjust invasion and attack by the terrorist group Hamas.

It would serve Israel and the world well to respond to this outrage by launching an operation that will destroy the Hamas organization – not just contain it.

I am convinced that this unprecedented and brutal attack by Hamas is not only supported by Iran, it was designed to stop peace efforts between Saudi Arabia and Israel. A peace agreement between those two nations would be a nightmare for Iran and Hamas.

Israel has lived long enough in the shadow of the Hamas terrorist organization. Israel has always been pressed by the international community to make a proportional response to any attacks and the world was ready to condemn any Israeli excesses in defending their citizens and homeland. That kind of thinking and criticism needs to come to an end.

We should support Israel’s ability to eradicate this terrorist threat by any and all means necessary.

Republican Sen. Tim Scott also released a statement:

Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel today is an assault on Western Civilization.

The truth is though, Joe Biden funded these attacks on Israel.

America’s weakness is blood in the water for bad actors, but this is worse than that. We didn’t just invite this aggression, we paid for it. Iran is the biggest funder of Hamas. This is the Biden $6 billion ransom payment at work.

Israel must defend its people and the nation, and the United States must do everything we can to assist our ally Israel.

As Psalm 122:6 encourages us, we must pray for the peace of Jerusalem.

Biden condemns ‘appalling assault’

President Joe Biden has condemning the “appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza” and says he’s spoken with Netanyahu.

Biden says in a statement released by the White House that he told the Israeli leader that “we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support” to the Israeli government and the Israeli people.

Biden says that the Jewish state “has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation.”

The president also says his administration’s support for Israel’s security is “rock solid and unwavering.”

