SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SCHP: Bicyclist killed in Georgetown County crash

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A bicyclist was killed after a crash in Georgetown County late Friday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the wreck happened at around 11:10 p.m. in an area of U.S. 521 near Andrews. That’s when an Infiniti SUV struck a bicycle in the rear as both were heading east on the highway, according to Bolt.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt and was the only person in the vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump took the stage at a campaign event in Summerville, South Carolina...
Dorchester County sends fmr. President Trump an invoice following campaign rally
A motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash about 10 miles east of Moncks Corner, the...
Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Berkeley County
The Honorable Bentley Douglas Price was deemed overall “unqualified” after receiving one...
Lowcountry judge deemed ‘unqualified’ by state bar
Lamont Isiah Hawkins, 17, is charged with murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the...
17-year-old charged with murder in N. Charleston shooting
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Saturday morning crash that killed one...
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Orangeburg County
Brittany Muckelvaney is one of several residents who are calling out the living conditions at...
Gadsden Green ‘whistleblower’ says she’s being targeted by Housing Authority
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
SC lawmakers react to Hamas attack on Israel
Ariyan Jahne Pickett, 21, of Myrtle Beach; Jakee Shyre Tavaris Green, 25, of Conway; Shane...
Deputies: Four people charged in connection to Hemingway homicide