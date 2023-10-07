Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Saturday morning crash that killed one person dead and injured another.

The crash happened on US 178 near Canyon Road just after 5:30 a.m. when a 2015 Toyota SUV drove off the roadway, hitting a ditch and then a tree, Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said.

He said the driver died at the scene while the passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

