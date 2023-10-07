SC Lottery
Strong cold front to usher in the coolest air of the season!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will approach our area today, bringing with it coolest air of the season! Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s ahead of the front this afternoon. The front is likely to pass through the area without any rainfall, but it will take time for temperatures to drop from the low 80s today down to the upper 60s to low 70s for highs on Sunday. Morning lows will turn much cooler starting Sunday with morning lows on average in the low to mid 50s. Inland areas may drop into the mid to upper 40s Sunday and Monday mornings! The cool down will be short-lived with temperatures back in the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 83. Low 51.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Cooler. High 71. Low 49.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 76. Low 54.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82, Low 62.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 79, Low 63.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 78. Low 66.

