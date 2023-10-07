Supporting Dorchester School District Two one mile and meatball at a time

SC Lottery
The goal for this 5K Meatball Run is to support the Dorchester Two Educational Foundation on behalf of Dorchester School District Two.(live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Many miles and a couple of meatballs later, around 200 people across Dorchester County and beyond have participated in the first-ever Meatball Run to raise money for one local school district.

The goal for this 5K fundraiser is to support the Dorchester Two Educational Foundation on behalf of Dorchester School District Two.

One of the event’s organizers says the idea took inspiration from another Meatball Run in Columbus, Ohio, and it’s also Italian American Heritage Month. At Saturday’s race, a couple of local high school track and field and cross-country teams got competitive, with the top team crossing the finish line in just under 18 minutes.

The top three male and female finishers in each category were awarded as well as the team for the highest participation.

On Sunday, the fun continues with the 11th annual Summerville Italian Feast, which has donated more than $76,000 to the educational foundation to support DD2 teachers and classrooms. The organization says these donations are especially important since DD2 is one of the lowest-funded school districts in South Carolina.

Ralph Hayes, the executive director for the Dorchester Two Educational Foundation released this statement in a press release:

“The Dorchester Two Educational Foundation is honored to have the longtime support of the Summerville Italian Feast. With the addition of the Meatball Run, it’s inspiring to see our community’s enthusiasm for gathering to enjoy our beautiful downtown area while supporting our mission of making a direct impact on DD2 students and teachers.”

Event leaders say every dime goes towards the students and they hope to surpass their goal of raising $100,000. To fill a plate, the Summerville Italian Feast will take place at Hutchinson Square in Summerville on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

