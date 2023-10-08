The Citadel volleyball stays undefeated with win over Wofford

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel’s Ali Ruffin posted a dominant performance with 25 kills in a 3-1 win over Wofford on Saturday night in McAlister Field House.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel (3), Wofford (1)

Records: The Citadel (18-0, 6-0), Wofford (14-3, 5-1)

Location: McAlister Field House (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Wofford leads 44-9

Key Plays & Stats

The first set between both teams was a battle as Wofford and The Citadel would exchange points to begin the match.

The Citadel had a chance at 29-29 with a kill from Maddy Cardenas, but Wofford would score the following two points to win the first set at 31-29.

Both teams wouldn’t quit once again as they exchanged points in the second set.

Wofford jumped to a 21-16 lead, but the Bulldogs battled back to tie the set at 23-23 with a kill from Mackenzie Martin and an attack error from Wofford.

A kill from Ali Ruffin ended the Terriers’ chances in the second set to win the second set at 28-26.

The Citadel would dominate the following two sets, winning set three, 25-21, and the fourth set at 25-23.

Three Bulldogs posted double dig kills with Ali Ruffin (25), Mackenzie Martin (17) and Maddy Cardenas (13).

Martin set a career-high in a Bulldogs uniform in kills with 17.

Ali Ruffin was a dominant force in tonight’s match, leading the match with 25 kills on 60 attempts with a .300 attack percentage.

Ruffin her seventh double-double in a row with 25 kills and 15 digs.

Jaelynn Elgert tied her career high in digs with 29.

Belle Hogan continues to dish the ball as she recorded 54 assists.

Up Next

The Bulldogs hit the road to play against Furman on Oct. 13 and ETSU on Oct. 14. Both matches are set to be streamed on ESPN+.

