SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

The Citadel volleyball stays undefeated with win over Wofford

The Citadel moved to 16-0 on the season with a 4 set win over Wofford on Saturday
The Citadel moved to 16-0 on the season with a 4 set win over Wofford on Saturday(The Citadel Athletics)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel’s Ali Ruffin posted a dominant performance with 25 kills in a 3-1 win over Wofford on Saturday night in McAlister Field House.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel (3), Wofford (1)

Records: The Citadel (18-0, 6-0), Wofford (14-3, 5-1)

Location: McAlister Field House (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Wofford leads 44-9

Key Plays & Stats

The first set between both teams was a battle as Wofford and The Citadel would exchange points to begin the match.

The Citadel had a chance at 29-29 with a kill from Maddy Cardenas, but Wofford would score the following two points to win the first set at 31-29.

Both teams wouldn’t quit once again as they exchanged points in the second set.

Wofford jumped to a 21-16 lead, but the Bulldogs battled back to tie the set at 23-23 with a kill from Mackenzie Martin and an attack error from Wofford.

A kill from Ali Ruffin ended the Terriers’ chances in the second set to win the second set at 28-26.

The Citadel would dominate the following two sets, winning set three, 25-21, and the fourth set at 25-23.

Three Bulldogs posted double dig kills with Ali Ruffin (25), Mackenzie Martin (17) and Maddy Cardenas (13).

Martin set a career-high in a Bulldogs uniform in kills with 17.

Ali Ruffin was a dominant force in tonight’s match, leading the match with 25 kills on 60 attempts with a .300 attack percentage.

Ruffin her seventh double-double in a row with 25 kills and 15 digs.

Jaelynn Elgert tied her career high in digs with 29.

Belle Hogan continues to dish the ball as she recorded 54 assists.

Up Next

The Bulldogs hit the road to play against Furman on Oct. 13 and ETSU on Oct. 14. Both matches are set to be streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says all lanes on I-26 westbound are closed...
Troopers investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on I-26
A motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash about 10 miles east of Moncks Corner, the...
Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Berkeley County
The Honorable Bentley Douglas Price was deemed overall “unqualified” after receiving one...
Lowcountry judge deemed ‘unqualified’ by state bar
The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.2 magnitude earthquake near Elgin Friday.
Friday afternoon earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

VIDEO: The Citadel volleyball stays undefeated with win over Wofford
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) celebrates his solo homer against the...
Harper homers, Phillies shut down slugging Braves 3-0 in Game 1 of NLDS
The Citadel dropped to 0-6 on the season with a loss at Furman on Saturday
Huff throws for pair of touchdowns in Furman’s 28-14 victory over The Citadel
South Carolina State Football
South Carolina State rolls past D-III foe Virginia Lynchburg 56-6