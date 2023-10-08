SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coast Guard medevacs injured man from survey vessel offshore Charleston

The Coast Guard says they medevaced a man from a survey vessel 51 miles offshore of Charleston...
The Coast Guard says they medevaced a man from a survey vessel 51 miles offshore of Charleston on Sunday.(The Coast Guard)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coast Guard says they medevaced a man from a survey vessel 51 miles offshore of Charleston on Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders got a report from the captain of the Thomas Jefferson survey vessel just before noon, a press release states. The report stated that a 43-year-old crew member suffered from a severe cut to their arm.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew to transport him, the press release states.

The man was taken to MUSC where he was last reported to be in stable condition, the Coast Guard says.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says all lanes on I-26 westbound are closed...
Troopers investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on I-26
A motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash about 10 miles east of Moncks Corner, the...
Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Berkeley County
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died after being struck shortly after...
Pedestrian dies in overnight crash near Goose Creek
The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.2 magnitude earthquake near Elgin Friday.
Friday afternoon earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

Latest News

Charleston County Parks invites you to immerse yourself in the authentic music, dance and food...
VIDEO: Charleston's Latin American Festival celebrates culture Sunday
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died after being struck shortly after...
Pedestrian dies in overnight crash near Goose Creek
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says all lanes on I-26 westbound are closed...
Troopers investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on I-26
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died after being struck by an SUV shortly...
VIDEO: Troopers investigate overnight crash that killed pedestrian in Berkeley County