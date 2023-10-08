SC Lottery
Coolest morning in months across the Lowcountry!

Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re waking up to the coolest morning since early May across the Lowcountry with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

TODAY: Sunny and Cooler. High 72.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 72.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 79.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 78.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 80.

