Coolest morning in months across the Lowcountry!
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re waking up to the coolest morning since early May across the Lowcountry with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
TODAY: Sunny and Cooler. High 72.
MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 72.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 79.
THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 78.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 80.
