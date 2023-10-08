SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: All lanes closed after vehicle crash on I-26 westbound

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says all lanes on I-26 westbound are closed...
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says all lanes on I-26 westbound are closed following a vehicle crash on Saturday night.(The South Carolina Department of Transportation)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says all lanes on I-26 westbound are closed following a vehicle crash on Saturday night.

The crash happened on I-26 westbound, 1 mile west of exit 205 near Highway 78, causing all lanes to be blocked, SCDOT says.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash about 10 miles east of Moncks Corner, the...
Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Berkeley County
The Honorable Bentley Douglas Price was deemed overall “unqualified” after receiving one...
Lowcountry judge deemed ‘unqualified’ by state bar
Former President Donald Trump took the stage at a campaign event in Summerville, South Carolina...
Dorchester County sends fmr. President Trump an invoice following campaign rally
Lamont Isiah Hawkins, 17, is charged with murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the...
17-year-old charged with murder in N. Charleston shooting
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs

Latest News

The goal for this 5K Meatball Run is to support the Dorchester Two Educational Foundation on...
Supporting Dorchester School District Two one mile and meatball at a time
Brittany Muckelvaney is one of several residents who are calling out the living conditions at...
Gadsden Green ‘whistleblower’ says she’s being targeted by Housing Authority
A motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash about 10 miles east of Moncks Corner, the...
Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Berkeley County
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist...
VIDEO: Motorcyclist dies in Berkeley County crash