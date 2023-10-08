FIRST ALERT: All lanes closed after vehicle crash on I-26 westbound

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says all lanes on I-26 westbound are closed following a vehicle crash on Saturday night.

The crash happened on I-26 westbound, 1 mile west of exit 205 near Highway 78, causing all lanes to be blocked, SCDOT says.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

