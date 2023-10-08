SC Lottery
Huff throws for pair of touchdowns in Furman’s 28-14 victory over The Citadel

The Citadel dropped to 0-6 on the season with a loss at Furman on Saturday
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Huff threw for a pair of touchdowns and Furman defeated winless The Citadel 28-14 on Saturday.

Huff had 240 of the Paladins’ 345 yards of offense, completing 19 of 24 passes for 146 yards and rushing for 94 more on nine carries. Dominic Roberto added 77 yards rushing on 19 carries, including a 5-yard score.

The Paladins (4-1, 2-0 Southern Conference), ranked fourth in the coaches FCS poll, built a 28-0 lead before the Bulldogs scored on Johnny Crawford III’s 5-yard run late in the third quarter and Graeson Underwood’s 1-yard score midway through the fourth.

Huff threw a 14-yard TD pass to Luke Shiflett in the first quarter and Myion Hicks went over from the 1 for a 14-0 halftime lead. The lead increased to 28-0 on Roberto’s TD and Huff’s 6-yard pass to Nick Cannon.

The Bulldogs (0-6, 0-3) managed only 37 yards rushing. Underwood was 18-of-33 passing for 226 yards but with two interceptions.

The Paladins have won three straight in this 103-game series that dates to 1919.

