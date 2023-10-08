Midlands stabbing suspect arrested on multiple charges following afternoon crime spree

FOREST ACRES, S.C. – (WIS) A Lexington County man has been arrested on several charges, including attempted murder, after an afternoon crime spree Sunday that spanned multiple cities and jurisdictions.

According to Forest Acres Police, Jeremy Allan Boone stabbed a man with a pocket knife, threatened the same man with a gun, stole a car, and committed other crimes all within a span of hours.

The rash of crimes began at around 2:00 P.M., Forest Acres Police say, when Boone, 30, stole something from the Publix on Forest Drive.

He drove away in his work car, police say.

At that point, Boone, of Gaston, drove to the Covenant Crossing area where he crashed his car on Covenant Road in Forest Acres.

Investigators say he ran from the crash site to the Brickyard Condominiums on Bethel Church Road because he knew someone who lived there.

While at the complex, officers say Boone “scuffled” with the man he knew there over a gun.

As the victim tried getting away, Boone stabbed him in the back with a pocket knife, police say.

According to the victim, Boone then pointed a second gun at him, but it was not loaded.

Forest Acres Police say Boone then stole that man’s car and fled the city of Forest Acres.

The victim only suffered minor injuries.

“Miraculously, the victim survived the ordeal with minor injuries,” Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson said. “We are grateful this violent criminal is off the streets tonight before anyone else was hurt.”

Boone, who is currently at a local hospital, then committed other crimes in Richland County before he was arrested, according to Forest Acres Police.

Once released from the hospital, Boone faces charges from Forest Acres Police of attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, grand larceny for the theft of a motor vehicle, and shoplifting.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that its agency is expected to file additional charges against Boone.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.