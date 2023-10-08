SC Lottery
Pedestrian dies in overnight crash near Goose Creek

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died after being struck shortly after midnight Sunday morning near Goose Creek.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle shortly after midnight Sunday morning.

The crash happened at 12:41 a.m. on Red Bank Road near Garwood Road, approximately three-quarters of a mile east of Goose Creek, Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said.

Ridgeway said the pedestrian was in the roadway and was struck by a Jeep SUV. EMS took the pedestrian to an area hospital where they died of their injuries, he said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

