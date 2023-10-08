SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

South Carolina State rolls past D-III foe Virginia Lynchburg 56-6

South Carolina State Football
South Carolina State Football(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Aiden Weber got things started by returning a blocked punt for a touchdown and Corey Fields Jr. threw three touchdown passes to lead South Carolina State past Virginia Lynchburg 56-6 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (2-3) forced a three-and-out on Lynchburg’s first possession and Jayvon Snow blocked the resulting punt. Weber returned the ball 12 yards for a touchdown.

The Bulldogs went on to lead 28-0 at the end of the first quarter, scoring three offensive touchdowns without a drive of longer than 40 yards.

The Bulldogs attempted only 15 passes against their Division III foe and Fields got his three touchdowns on only five completions in 12 attempts. He had 155 yards passing. S.C. State had 275 yards rushing on 42 attempts, led by Jawarn Howell with 76 yards. Four players each had one touchdown rushing.

Devin Woolsey made a 35-yard field goal for the Dragons and Anthony Duffy hit one from 51 yards.

The Dragons were held to 158 yards.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash about 10 miles east of Moncks Corner, the...
Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Berkeley County
The Honorable Bentley Douglas Price was deemed overall “unqualified” after receiving one...
Lowcountry judge deemed ‘unqualified’ by state bar
Former President Donald Trump took the stage at a campaign event in Summerville, South Carolina...
Dorchester County sends fmr. President Trump an invoice following campaign rally
Lamont Isiah Hawkins, 17, is charged with murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the...
17-year-old charged with murder in N. Charleston shooting
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs

Latest News

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) celebrates his solo homer against the...
Harper homers, Phillies shut down slugging Braves 3-0 in Game 1 of NLDS
The Citadel dropped to 0-6 on the season with a loss at Furman on Saturday
Huff throws for pair of touchdowns in Furman’s 28-14 victory over The Citadel
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) runs with the ball while pursued by Wake Forest defensive...
Clemson’s defense leads way in 17-12 win over Wake Forest, gives Swinney record-tying 165th victory
Kevin Bilodeau and Summer Huechtker take a look at Friday night's high school football...
VIDEO: Friday Night Lights Week 7 - Part 3