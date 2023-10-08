SC Lottery
Troopers investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on I-26

State troopers are searching for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian on I-26 West Saturday night and left the scene of the crash.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash in the westbound side of Interstate 26.

The crash happened at approximately 7:52 p.m. about a mile away from the U.S. Highway 78 exit on I-26 West, Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said.

Troopers say a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene of the crash. The victim died at the scene, Ridgeway said.

No vehicle description has been provided as yet.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

The crash shut down the westbound side of the interstate in the area of the crash for a time Saturday night while investigators processed the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash can contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6000 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

