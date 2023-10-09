18-year-old airlifted after being shot in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An 18-year-old man received life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound Friday evening.

Colleton County deputies responded to Ramsey Hill Road just after 9 p.m. Friday after repeated 911 hang-ups.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says they were called after deputies discovered a man had been shot in the abdomen and was in critical condition.

Once the man’s condition had improved he was flown to a trauma center in the Charleston area.

