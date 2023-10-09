SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

18-year-old airlifted after being shot in Colleton County

An 18-year-old man received life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound Friday evening.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An 18-year-old man received life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound Friday evening.

Colleton County deputies responded to Ramsey Hill Road just after 9 p.m. Friday after repeated 911 hang-ups.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says they were called after deputies discovered a man had been shot in the abdomen and was in critical condition.

Once the man’s condition had improved he was flown to a trauma center in the Charleston area.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says all lanes on I-26 westbound are closed...
Troopers investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on I-26
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died after being struck shortly after...
Pedestrian dies in overnight crash near Goose Creek
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Left to right: J.J. Wallace, Vitaliy Rybinski and Matthew Rybinski
3 teens killed in tragic accident in Chesnee laid to rest
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

An 18-year-old man received life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound Friday evening.
VIDEO: 18-year-old airlifted after being shot in Colleton County
Alan-Michael Ethridge, 24, is charged with two counts of burglary and one count of larceny,...
Man wanted in 2 Georgetown burglaries surrenders to police
Gas prices in South Carolina have fallen nearly 10 cents over the past week to an average of...
SC gas prices fall nearly 10 cents over past week
People on the Charleston Peninsula will see an increased law enforcement presence starting...
One hospitalized after vehicle strikes pedestrian