2 $50K winning lottery tickets sold on Daniel Island

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - As the top Powerball prize rises once again, the South Carolina Education Lottery says two players out of Daniel Island won big with tickets they bought on Saturday.

Each ticket won $50,000, with four matching numbers and the Powerball number.

One was sold at the Publix located at 162 Seven Farms Drive, and the other was sold at the Refuel on 860 Island Park Drive.

Players who bought tickets at these locations are urged to check their tickets against the winning numbers: 47 - 54 - 57 - 60 - 65 Powerball: 19

Those who plan to purchase a ticket Monday can look forward to a drawing Monday night for a $1.55 billion jackpot, according to South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong.

The total beats the previous record for the third-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

