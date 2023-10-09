‘All children are capable:’ National camp teaches sailing to kids with autism

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A National Sailing Camp for kids on the autism spectrum wrapped up a months-long tour across the country in Charleston.

A full roster of 20 campers got to learn the ropes of sailing alongside experts and volunteers in the free, three-day camp spanning from Friday to Sunday.

“All our camps are free for families and kids,” Spectrum Sailing Executive Director Scott Herman said. “We really believe in inclusion and making sure kids get the chance to be out on the water.”

Herman said he kickstarted the program after his son, who is on the autism spectrum, was excluded from sailing camps in the Lowcountry.

“We started a program here locally, ran the camp here a few years just for kids in Charleston,” Herman said. “That camp was so successful that we thought, why not take this on the road?”

This is now the eighth state stop in this year’s traveling camp.

“All these kids are learning the exact same things you’re learning at traditional sailing camp. They’re learning why the boat works, the parts of the boat, how to sail the boat,” Herman said.

It combines the thrill of learning a new sport with a safe space to work through social interaction and build personal character.

“I learned I can pretty much do anything,” Camper Meredith Dyre said.

The Dyres traveled all the way from Hilton Head for the opportunity.

“It’s great for us to watch her bloom into this person who’s going to be great at sailing,” Meredith’s mother Leslie Dyre said.

Herman said one unique trait comes from the adult-to-student ratio.

He said it provides a space where kids can feel more focused and involved.

“I was able to watch a nonverbal little boy sail the sailboat completely by himself,” Volunteer and College of Charleston Junior Kaitlin Ashby said. “Watching these kids is so rewarding. They can do so much more than they’re given credit for.”

Ashby gravitated to the experience because of the group aspect and her hope to pursue a career in special education.

“Anyone can do anything. I didn’t know how to do this, the kids didn’t know how to do this. We learned together. That’s another important thing too, community,” Ashby said.

Families and organizers left sporting smiles and new knowledge.

“All children are capable of so much. We can’t put limits on them,” Dyre said.

Herman said they plan on bringing the camp back starting in February of 2024.

