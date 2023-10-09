Coroner identifies Ladson woman killed in crash in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a Ladson woman died Thursday night in a crash after her vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees.

Clydie Jean Gold, 82, died an at area hospital Thursday, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

Hartwell said Gold’s vehicle was traveling on Crowfield Boulevard when it left the roadway and struck several trees. Goose Creek Fire and EMS also responded to the scene.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and Goose Creek Police are investigating what led to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.