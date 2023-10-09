SC Lottery
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Sunday morning crash near Goose Creek

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died after being struck by an SUV shortly after midnight near Goose Creek.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 45-year-old man who died shortly after midnight Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

Nuan Lopez Cadenas, from Goose Creek, died an area hospital, Coroner Danell Hartwell said.

Cadenas was struck by a Jeep SUV at 12:41 a.m. on Red Bank Road near Garwood Road, approximately three-quarters of a mile east of Goose Creek, South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said.

EMS took the pedestrian to an area hospital where they died of their injuries, he said.

Berkeley County EMS, Goose Creek Rural Fire and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

