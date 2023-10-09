Deputies investigate Colleton Co. shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says they responded to the Circle C Truck Stop on Augusta Highway near Interstate 95 around 10 p.m. Saturday where they located a man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Bystanders said the incident occurred in the Johnsville community near Angora Court, but they placed the man in a car and drove him to the truck stop, where they met with fire-rescue medics and the sheriff’s office.

The man’s injuries were treated at the scene before he was taken to a North Charleston trauma center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.