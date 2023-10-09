SC Lottery
Goose Creek town hall to address aluma dust emissions

The city of Goose Creek will be holding a town hall meeting to address “emissions” from a nearby aluminum plant.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents in Goose Creek can hear from health experts and officials from a nearby aluminum plant after emissions from the plant have raised concerns.

Members of the Devon Forest community said they have been dealing with a gritty substance on their properties from the Century Aluminum’s Mount Holly plant.

Community members were concerned about whether the substance was safe to breathe, touch or remove. They said when it first happened, neighbors said it was a light, thin layer. After a few days, it turned into small piles.

Monday, the community will have a chance to hear from Century Aluminum and toxicology and air quality experts from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The meeting will be moderated by Goose Creek Mayor Gregory Habib who said he feels strongly about giving residents a chance to hear directly from experts.

Monday’s meeting takes place at 6 p.m. at Goose Creek City Hall.

