Man wanted in 2 Georgetown burglaries surrenders to police

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says an Andrews man wanted in connection with a pair of burglaries surrendered to officers Monday.

Alan-Michael Ethridge, 24, is charged with two counts of burglary and one count of larceny, Capt. Shannon Burbage said.

Police investigated a pair of burglaries Saturday at the Strand Theater and the Corner Tavern, both on Front Street, Burbage said.

Over the weekend, deputies released surveillance stills from the burglaries showing the man wanted in connection to the incident and asked for the public’s help to insist in identifying him.

Investigators say Ethridge entered the Strand Theater at around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning and then entered the Corner Tavern at 3:20 a.m. and took money from the restaurant.

