SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man wanted in 2 Georgetown burglaries surrenders to police

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says an Andrews man wanted in connection with a pair of burglaries surrendered to officers Monday.

Alan-Michael Ethridge, 24, is charged with two counts of burglary and one count of larceny, Capt. Shannon Burbage said.

Police investigated a pair of burglaries Saturday at the Strand Theater and the Corner Tavern, both on Front Street, Burbage said.

Alan-Michael Ethridge, 24, is charged with two counts of burglary and one count of larceny,...
Alan-Michael Ethridge, 24, is charged with two counts of burglary and one count of larceny, police say.(Georgetown County Detention Center)

Over the weekend, deputies released surveillance stills from the burglaries showing the man wanted in connection to the incident and asked for the public’s help to insist in identifying him.

Investigators say Ethridge entered the Strand Theater at around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning and then entered the Corner Tavern at 3:20 a.m. and took money from the restaurant.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says all lanes on I-26 westbound are closed...
Troopers investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on I-26
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died after being struck shortly after...
Pedestrian dies in overnight crash near Goose Creek
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Left to right: J.J. Wallace, Vitaliy Rybinski and Matthew Rybinski
3 teens killed in tragic accident in Chesnee laid to rest
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

An 18-year-old man received life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound Friday evening.
18-year-old airlifted after being shot in Colleton County
An 18-year-old man received life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound Friday evening.
VIDEO: 18-year-old airlifted after being shot in Colleton County
Gas prices in South Carolina have fallen nearly 10 cents over the past week to an average of...
SC gas prices fall nearly 10 cents over past week
People on the Charleston Peninsula will see an increased law enforcement presence starting...
One hospitalized after vehicle strikes pedestrian