N. Charleston Police search for missing teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old Monday.

Tyrone King, 13, was last seen in the area of Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

Authorities say King was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt, khaki pants and red, white and black Nike shoes.

If anyone has information on where King might be, you’re asked to call Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-822-1113.

