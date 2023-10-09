SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

N. Charleston Police search for missing teen

Tyrone King, 13, was last seen in the area of Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.
Tyrone King, 13, was last seen in the area of Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.(North Charleston Police Department)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old Monday.

Tyrone King, 13, was last seen in the area of Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

Authorities say King was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt, khaki pants and red, white and black Nike shoes.

If anyone has information on where King might be, you’re asked to call Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-822-1113.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says all lanes on I-26 westbound are closed...
Troopers investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on I-26
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died after being struck shortly after...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Sunday morning crash near Goose Creek
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Left to right: J.J. Wallace, Vitaliy Rybinski and Matthew Rybinski
3 teens killed in tragic accident in Chesnee laid to rest
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a Ladson woman died Thursday night in a crash after...
Coroner identifies Ladson woman killed in crash in Goose Creek
A motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash about 10 miles east of Moncks Corner, the...
Woman dies in Friday Berkeley County motorcycle crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died after being struck shortly after...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Sunday morning crash near Goose Creek
Two tickets purchased Saturday on Daniel Island matched four numbers and the Powerball number,...
2 $50K winning lottery tickets sold on Daniel Island