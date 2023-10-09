Community packs Charleston County Board of Trustees meeting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members packed the boardroom and lobby of the Charleston County School District during a regularly scheduled Committee of the Whole board meeting on Monday.

Every seat filled up quickly and many even waited in the lobby once the boardroom had hit capacity. But there wasn’t a scheduled opportunity for all those people to speak since the board voted to eliminate public comment at a prior Committee of the Whole meeting.

Board member Carol Tempel said she attempted to add public comment back to Monday’s agenda but was unsuccessful. Committee of the Whole Chair, Leah Whatley, said that had already been voted on at a prior meeting and moved on.

They prepared for this crowd saying they coordinated with the police department to make sure there was enough security because they expected a lot of people to be in attendance.

At the beginning of the meeting, the board announced they have a new parliamentarian to help keep the board focused. This comes after the district just fired the previous interim general counsel, Alice Paylor.

Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien made the decision to fire the general counsel the same day he was put on leave. He is currently still on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into an employee complaint.

The board has called a special meeting to “renew” their vote on an investigation on Tuesday. You can take a closer look at their agenda, here.

Inside, most people in the crowd wore green, and many wore the same T-shirt that read “Standing up for good trouble.” Outside the boardroom, where people didn’t get a seat, they chatted and sometimes got loud enough to be heard through the closed doors to the boardroom.

The agenda for the Monday Committee of the Whole Meeting can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.