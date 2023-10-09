One hospitalized after vehicle strikes pedestrian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a crash Monday morning after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian.

The incident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Ashley Town Center Drive near Highway 17.

The person was taken to an area hospital for treatment according to Sgt. Anthony Gibson.

There is no word on their condition at this time.

