Sen. Lindsey Graham to discuss war in Israel

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Senator Lindsey Graham is expected to visit Clemson to speak on the war in Israel on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, Israel’s defense minister ordered a “complete siege” on the Gaza Strip following an unprecedented incursion into Israel by Hamas fighters. Israel formally declared war on Sunday and gave the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas for Saturday’s surprise attack.

More than 1,100 people have been killed and thousands wounded on both sides.

Graham will hold a media event at the Rotary Club of Clemson, located at Clemson United Methodist Church, at 11:30 a.m.

