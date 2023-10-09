State lawmakers urged to intervene in Charleston Co. School Board concerns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State lawmakers received community input Monday on questions about recent decisions from the Charleston County School District’s Board of Trustees and whether they follow state law.

The Charleston County Legislative House Delegation held a meeting to discuss recent personnel actions by the board, and questions about whether the board is operating in compliance with state laws that could include the Freedom of Information Act.

Placing the district’s superintendent, Dr. Eric Gallien, on paid leave during an investigation into a workplace complaint, deciding not to hire Michelle Simmons as the district’s chief administrative officer, and removing several members of the district’s Health Advisory Committee were among issues discussed Monday. Several members of the public alleged these decisions were fueled by racism.

“It is ironic that 60 years after the 1963, 1964 Civil Rights Act, we are here yet again asking for what was already promised,” Lowcountry Black Parents Association Co-Founder AJ Davis said. “We should not be, in 2023, begging for equality.”

Three members of the district’s Board of Trustees were in attendance: Courtney Waters, Carol Tempel, and Darlene Roberson. They said the board has overstepped, violated policies and turned a blind eye to the public by operating in secrecy.

Roberson called on the State’s Inspector General’s Office to conduct an investigation into the actions of the Board of Trustees.

“The board has sent CCSD on a dangerous and reckless path, a path that will only perpetuate further harm to the children of Charleston if we do not preserve course, " Roberson said.

Student Brooks Wetmore also addressed the delegation. She said the politics of the school board are affecting her education.

“With me today, I have a group of junior and senior high school students who have seen the stress and chaos of politics filter into our classrooms. It is the responsibility of the adults in this room to protect our right to be educated,” Wetmore said, “It is your job to keep things running smoothly so that we, as children, can focus on learning.”

All but one of the public speakers spoke against the actions of the district’s Board of Trustees. Gary McAuliffe said people with opposing viewpoints were not prepared to speak at Monday’s meeting.

“The side that is not in favor of what was said here is not at all represented,” McAuliffe said.

As the meeting wrapped up, Rep. Joe Bustos suggested the entire delegation write a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster asking for an investigation of the school board’s actions by the Inspector General.

Board members who did not attend Monday’s meeting have not yet responded to a request for comment.

