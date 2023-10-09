SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Tim Scott to visit Greenville to campaign, discuss latest in Israel

Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott is expected to return to the Upstate to campaign in Greenville.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott is expected to return to the Upstate to campaign in Greenville.

Scott’s campaign will host a meet and greet on Monday at 11:30 a.m.

He will later attend a roundtable to meet with faith leaders and to discuss the latest on the Hamas’ attack on Israel at 2:30 p.m.

We’ll have live coverage of both events.

MORE NEWS: Israel intensifies strikes and vows to besiege Gaza as it scours south for Hamas fighters

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says all lanes on I-26 westbound are closed...
Troopers investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on I-26
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died after being struck shortly after...
Pedestrian dies in overnight crash near Goose Creek
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Left to right: J.J. Wallace, Vitaliy Rybinski and Matthew Rybinski
3 teens killed in tragic accident in Chesnee laid to rest

Latest News

The Mount Holly Century Aluminum plant in Goose Creek says it is working to resolve an issue...
Goose Creek town hall to address aluma dust emissions
A National Sailing Camp for kids on the autism spectrum wrapped up a months-long tour across...
VIDEO: ‘All children are capable:’ National camp teaches sailing to kids with autism
The city of Goose Creek will be holding a town hall meeting to address “emissions” from a...
VIDEO: City of Goose Creek to hold meeting on alumina dust
The Georgetown Police Department has announced that they are looking to identify a man in...
VIDEO: Police look to identify person of interest in two burglaries