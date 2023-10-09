Warming up but turning wetter this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s our coolest morning since early May across the Lowcountry with most folks starting the new work/school week in the 40s.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 77.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

WEDNESDAY: Turning Cloudy. Rain Possible Late. High 80.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Showers Possible. High 72.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain. High 81.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 83.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 73.

