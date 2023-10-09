SC Lottery
‘We want peace in the world’: Lowcountry feels effects of war in Israel

By Anna Harris
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The death toll sits at nearly 700 people killed with more than 3,700 people injured from the Hamas attacks in Israel and some of this is affecting people closer to home.

“We want peace for Israel,” Dr. Ghazela Javed, a Charleston resident of Muslim religion, said. “We want peace for Palestine. We want peace in the world.”

People like Javed say they want folks in the Lowcountry to be aware that not all Palestinians want war. She says dozens of Palestinians die from Israeli conflict every year and what’s going on now does not represent their entire country.

Dr. Ram Kalus lives in Tel Aviv and is in the process of moving his practice back to Mount Pleasant, where he used to live. He has two sons who just got called in to serve in the war on Saturday morning. Kalus says he’s not as scared for his safety as he knows he’s a distance away from Gaza, but that doesn’t mean it’s not having an emotional impact.

“After a conflict of this magnitude in Israel, as a general rule, no one in the country will not be affected personally,” Kalus said. “You cannot find a single person in Israel who has not been directly affected with someone who has either lost-was lost or injured. Either in a war or a terrorist attack or has kids in the army in active duty, etc.”

Kalus says all he can do right now is continue communicating with loved ones and making sure his sons return home safely.

The Charleston Jewish Federation is hosting the “Charleston Jewish Community Solidarity with Israel Rally” on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Synagogue Emanu-El, located at 5 Windsor Drive in West Ashley.

Click here to register to attend.

Click here to donate to the Charleston Jewish Federation.

