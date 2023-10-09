SC Lottery
Woman dies in Friday Berkeley County motorcycle crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday night.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the Goose Creek woman who died Friday night after the motorcycle she was driving struck several trees.

Mary Klysh, 55, died at an area hospital Friday night, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash along Highway 17-A at approximately 8:12 p.m. Friday, about 10 miles east of Moncks Corner, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.

Bolt said Klysh was driving a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle that went off the road and struck trees.

The crash remains under investigation by state troopers.

